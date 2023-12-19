Foreign Minister attended condolence event of Kuwait's Amir

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 02:41 pm

Foreign Minister attended condolence event of Kuwait's Amir

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 02:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen attended the condolence event last evening at the Amiri Diwan on the sad demise of the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on behalf of the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The foreign minister was granted an audience with the new Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Dr Momen conveyed deep condolences and sympathies from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Mohammed Shahabuddin for the bereaved members of the Royal Family and for brotherly people of Kuwait.

He also conveyed warm greetings to the new Amir from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Mohammed Shahabuddin on his assumption of the office of the Amir of the State of Kuwait, reads a press release.

During the audience, the Dr Momen recalled the great contribution of late Amir to the welfare of Bangladesh community in Kuwait and to the strengthening of the bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Kuwait.

He also extended invitation from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit Bangladesh shortly to which the new Amir responded positively. In response, the Kuwaiti Amir thanked the Foreign Minister and his delegation to attend the condolence event and lauded the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her dynamic leadership in transforming the people's lives in Bangladesh.

Dr Momen led a 4-member delegation to the condolence event including the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait, Director General (West Asia) and Director (FMO) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka.

The delegation was received and seen off by the high officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait.

The foreign minister returned to Dhaka at 9:30am. He left for Kuwait on 18 December. 

