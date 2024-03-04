Bangladesh wants to import 9,000 MW electricity from neighbouring countries: Nasrul

Nasrul meets Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma at his Secretariat office on 4 March. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh wants to import 9,000 MW of electricity from neighbouring countries for the development of the power and energy sector, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (4 March).

"There is a great opportunity for Bangladesh and India to work together in the development of the power and energy sector," said Nasrul after Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma paid him a courtesy call at his Secretariat office.

The state minister also said the agreement to import 40 MW of hydropower from Nepal is likely to be signed next month.

"The process of importing hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan has progressed a lot…The issue of importing 500 MW of hydropower through the GMR is almost final."

He further said the issue of importing electricity from renewable energy is also progressing.

The issue of importing and exporting electricity from Meghalaya, Tripura or Assam can be discussed, he added.

"The process of importing LNG or gas through H-Energy is almost final. We want to increase connectivity with neighbouring countries, including India, from whom we need cooperation. Having a dedicated line from Nepal to Bangladesh will speed up power trade. This will also benefit India," he said.

He also said it is essential to meet with stakeholders of both countries every month to increase the area of cooperation.

"We can also work together on air fuel. The demand for LPG is increasing. How Bangladeshi private investors can work in India in these sectors can also be actively considered," Nasrul told Pranay.

The high commissioner said India's cooperation with Bangladesh in the power and energy sector is enhancing.

"Import of hydropower from Nepal to Bangladesh is ongoing. India also imports about 600 MW of electricity from Nepal," he added.