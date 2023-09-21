Nepal for promoting economic partnership with Bangladesh as centerpiece of bilateral relations

Bangladesh

UNB
21 September, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 01:00 pm

Related News

Nepal for promoting economic partnership with Bangladesh as centerpiece of bilateral relations

The ambassador highlighted that the day was a reminder of the moment in which political issues were settled and democratic gains institutionalised with the promulgation of the constitution in 2015.

UNB
21 September, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 01:00 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari has underscored the need for promoting economic partnership as the centrepiece of Bangladesh-Nepal relations.

He also shed light on the strong bilateral cooperation existing between Nepal and Bangladesh in areas including trade, transit, energy, tourism, connectivity, and education.

The Nepalese Embassy hosted a reception on Wednesday evening to celebrate the National Day and Constitution Day of Nepal.

The ambassador highlighted that the day was a reminder of the moment in which political issues were settled and democratic gains institutionalised with the promulgation of the constitution in 2015.

"On this day, we celebrate the principles such as equality, social inclusion, justice, and proportional representation that underpin our constitution," he stated.

Speaking as the chief guest, State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque expressed happiness over the increasing trends of bilateral engagements between the two countries.

He underlined the importance of working further in areas such as trade, energy, tourism, and water resources management, among others.

Farooque dubbed LDC graduation a significant development milestone for both Nepal and Bangladesh and stressed the need to work closely to ensure that graduation is smooth, sustainable, and irreversible.

A total of around 300 guests including political leaders of Bangladesh, high-level officials, ambassadors and heads of missions, members of the diplomatic community, representatives of international organizations, business leaders, media persons, and members of the Nepali community in Bangladesh were present at the event.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Nepal / Bilateral Ties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mountain gorillas are vulnerable species, only found in the willderness. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Against all odds: My encounters with mountain gorillas in Rwanda

3h | Earth
Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quiet afterglow of Dhaka's overhead water tanks

8h | Panorama
Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

Bank deposits increased by Tk 74,000 crore in April-June

3h | TBS Economy
Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

Truefitt & Hill Bangladesh: From Buckingham Palace to Gulshan

3h | TBS Stories
Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

Iran's disabled painter Fatemeh finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo

4h | TBS SPORTS
Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

Why are Japanese women unwilling to have children?

5h | TBS World