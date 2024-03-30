Nepal to facilitate Bangladeshi investors through Investment Summit next month: Envoy

Nepal to facilitate Bangladeshi investors through Investment Summit next month: Envoy

Nepal has invited global investors, including investors from Bangladesh in joint venture, as the Himalayan country is eyeing towards growth and shared prosperity.

"We stand ready to facilitate Bangladeshi investors. Investment is playing an important role in strengthening economic ties between Bangladesh and Nepal," said Nepalese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ghanshyam Bhandari.

He was speaking at a pre-event seminar on the 3rd Nepal Investment Summit-2024.

State Minister of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid spoke as the chief guest.

CEO of Investment Board Nepal (IBN) Sushil Bhatta spoke as special guest.

Lawmakers and entrepreneurs and businesspeople were present.

Nepal is located between two economic powers India and China and is an emerging destination for the global investors, said the organisers of the Nepal Investment Summit 2024 which stands as a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to transforming Nepal into a premier global investment destination.

With a keen focus on developing the private sector and attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), the Summit brings investors, policy makers, experts and Development Finance Institutions together.

In a determined effort to fortify Nepal's standing as a highly promising investment destination, the government of Nepal (GoN) is organizing the Third Nepal Investment Summit (NIS) 2024, scheduled for April 28-29, 2024, in Kathmandu.

This Summit will convene national and international speakers, dignitaries, sector-specific experts, and, notably, high-level representatives from the government, private sector, and development partners.

The GoN is collaborating closely with development partners, DFIs, and the private sector to organize the Summit. In alignment with Nepal's periodic plan and the government's policies and programmes, the GoN has attached high priority to the private sector investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI).

Relevant laws have been amended/ enacted to foster an investment-friendly environment, accompanied by streamlined procedures aimed at bolstering ease of doing business.

To bridge resources and technology gaps for the country's economic development, the government is resolute in augmenting foreign investment commitments and inflows.

