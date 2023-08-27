Nepal introduces e-visas for visitors

Nepal. Photo: Collected

Nepal has introduced the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system, replacing traditional visa stickers or handwritten visas for all individuals applying to visit the country.

Starting from 27 August, Nepal's Embassy in Dhaka began issuing the new eTA, according to a notification issued on Sunday.

The process of applying for a visa and other prerequisites, such as submitting physical passports and necessary documents, will remain unchanged, it added.