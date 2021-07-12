Narayanganj fire: CID collects DNA samples from 66 victims’ relatives 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 09:49 pm

Related News

Narayanganj fire: CID collects DNA samples from 66 victims’ relatives 

The CID also stopped the temporary DNA collection booth at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Monday

TBS Report
12 July, 2021, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 09:49 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has collected DNA samples of 66 relatives to determine the identities of 48 bodies of the victims in the Narayanganj fire.
 

It also stopped the temporary DNA collection booth at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday and hung a notice providing two mobile numbers (01673016973, 01728256623) so that the victims' relatives and family members can contact them in the future.

Among others, the fathers of three deceased – Aiyat Hossein, Rashed and Tarek Zia who hailed from Noakhali – have submitted their DNA samples, said Dipankar Datta, an examiner at CID's forensic lab, while briefing the media on Monday.

According to DMCH morgue sources, the dead bodies have been kept in the morgues of DMCH and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College. 

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has formed a seven-member inquiry committee convened by the ministry's joint secretary Md Humayun Kabir to find out the causes of the massive fire.

As per the directive signed by Md Rezaul Haque, the additional secretary of the ministry, on Monday, the committee has been asked to submit a report to the authorities concerned within the next 10 working days.

At least 52 people died and 25 injured in the fire at the juice factory of Hashem Foods Ltd at Rupganj in Narayanganj. The fire broke out at around 5:00pm on Thursday and was brought under control around noon on Friday.
 

Top News

Narayanganj fire / CID collects DNA samples / Rupganj factory fire / Shezan Juice Factory fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1h | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

2h | Videos
TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

TBS Today: Brazil vs Argentina supporters' war in Brahmanbaria

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Three of the detainees
Crime

Factory owner, manager and 6 others arrested over Shezan Juice factory fire incident