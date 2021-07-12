Narayanganj fire: CID collects DNA samples from 66 victims’ relatives 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has collected DNA samples of 66 relatives to determine the identities of 48 bodies of the victims in the Narayanganj fire.



It also stopped the temporary DNA collection booth at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Monday and hung a notice providing two mobile numbers (01673016973, 01728256623) so that the victims' relatives and family members can contact them in the future.

Among others, the fathers of three deceased – Aiyat Hossein, Rashed and Tarek Zia who hailed from Noakhali – have submitted their DNA samples, said Dipankar Datta, an examiner at CID's forensic lab, while briefing the media on Monday.

According to DMCH morgue sources, the dead bodies have been kept in the morgues of DMCH and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has formed a seven-member inquiry committee convened by the ministry's joint secretary Md Humayun Kabir to find out the causes of the massive fire.

As per the directive signed by Md Rezaul Haque, the additional secretary of the ministry, on Monday, the committee has been asked to submit a report to the authorities concerned within the next 10 working days.

At least 52 people died and 25 injured in the fire at the juice factory of Hashem Foods Ltd at Rupganj in Narayanganj. The fire broke out at around 5:00pm on Thursday and was brought under control around noon on Friday.

