Probe body formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill explosion

Bangladesh

UNB
06 May, 2023, 08:45 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 08:48 am

Probe body formed over N'ganj re-rolling mill explosion

A three-member probe body has been formed to investigate the explosion that took place at a re-rolling mill of Bhulta Gauchia area of Rupganj upazila in Narayanganj on Thursday (4 May).

Upazila Nirbahi Officer formed the probe committee where Mostafizur Rahman, in charge of the Bhulta police outpost, will act as the committee's convenor.

Earlier, local administration officials led by UNO Faisal Haque visited the factory on Friday afternoon. 

Later, all factory activities were shut down, and the gas and electricity connections were disconnected, said Mostafizur Rahman, in charge of the Bhulta police outpost.

Meanwhile, no case or complaint has yet been lodged with the police on behalf of the families of the deceased.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Rupganj police station, AFM Syed, said that if the victims' families do not file any case or complaint, the police will file a case as a plaintiff.

Earlier on Thursday, one worker died and six were injured in the explosion.

Three more workers succumbed to their injuries, taking the toll to four, police said on Friday.

Elias Ali, 35, and Alamgir, 30, of Kishoreganj's Itna upazila and Neyon, 20 of Rajbari succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS), Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost, said.

The conditions of three others remain critical.

The explosion took place on Thursday afternoon when workers were melting iron at the re-rolling mill in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila. Seven workers were injured in the explosion.

Rupganj factory fire / death / Probe Committee

