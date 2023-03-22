Narayanganj fire death toll rises to 2 as another victim dies

Bangladesh

UNB
22 March, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 04:59 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The death toll from the electric transformer blast and subsequent building collapse in Nitaiganj of Narayanganj district rose to two as another victim died on Wednesday.

Md Shahjahan Khan, 40, son of Md Ali Khan, breathed his last around 6:20am while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn & Plastic Surgery, Md Bachhu Miah, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost, said.    

Earlier, a man was killed as a building partially collapsed due to an electric transformer explosion in Nitaiganj of Narayanganj district town on 18 March.

Narayanganj fire

