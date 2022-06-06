Chattogram fire: Seven-month-old Faiza gives DNA sample to find father

Bangladesh

Jobaer Chowdhury
06 June, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 09:44 pm

Related News

Chattogram fire: Seven-month-old Faiza gives DNA sample to find father

Faiza’s father Abdus Sobhan went missing after an explosion at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram

Jobaer Chowdhury
06 June, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 09:44 pm
Chattogram fire: Seven-month-old Faiza gives DNA sample to find father

Saliva was taken from the mouth of seven-month-old Faiza to identify her father's body.

She was brought to Chattogram Medical College Hospital around 8:30am on Monday for her DNA test. Samples from her paternal aunt, Umme Kulsum, were also taken.

The child was giving the samples sitting on her aunt's lap. Standing next to her, mother Isfahan Sultana was weeping.

Faiza's father Abdus Sobhan went missing after the explosion at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram. He had been coordinator of the ICT office at the depot since 2013.

Ctg depot fire: CID collecting DNA sample of victims' relatives 

Sobhan of Napora in Banshkhali married Isfahan Sultana two and a half years ago and was talking to his wife on a video call when the fire broke out.

However, the connection was soon cut off after an explosion at the container depot at 10:30pm.

Isfahan Sultana said, "I talked to him on a video call even after the fire started. I told him to move away. He also said he was at a safe distance but there was no trace of him after the blast. He was not found at the hospital as well, so today I have come to give samples."

At least 49 people, including nine members of the fire service, have been killed in a fire and explosion that occurred on Saturday night (4 June) at the depot. More than two hundred were also injured.

Of the 49 bodies, only 32 have been identified by the administration.

Death of many dreams as families told to prepare for the worst

Since Monday morning the CID's forensic department has been collecting DNA samples from relatives to identify the rest.

So far, samples have been collected from nine people.

Chattogram Region Additional Superintendent of Police (CID), Jahangir Alam, told reporters, "Samples will be taken from two members of each family. Samples of blood from at least two relatives are being taken."

Chattogram Range DIG, Anwar Hossain, also said samples were being collected, that DNA analysis of samples was time consuming work, and that it would take some time.

However, what will be done with the bodies will have to be discussed with higher authorities, he added.

Top News

CID collects DNA samples / Sitakunda Fire / BM Container Depot Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

6h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

8h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

10h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

10h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

1d | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata