Chattogram fire: Seven-month-old Faiza gives DNA sample to find father

Saliva was taken from the mouth of seven-month-old Faiza to identify her father's body.

She was brought to Chattogram Medical College Hospital around 8:30am on Monday for her DNA test. Samples from her paternal aunt, Umme Kulsum, were also taken.

The child was giving the samples sitting on her aunt's lap. Standing next to her, mother Isfahan Sultana was weeping.

Faiza's father Abdus Sobhan went missing after the explosion at the BM Container Depot in Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram. He had been coordinator of the ICT office at the depot since 2013.

Sobhan of Napora in Banshkhali married Isfahan Sultana two and a half years ago and was talking to his wife on a video call when the fire broke out.

However, the connection was soon cut off after an explosion at the container depot at 10:30pm.

Isfahan Sultana said, "I talked to him on a video call even after the fire started. I told him to move away. He also said he was at a safe distance but there was no trace of him after the blast. He was not found at the hospital as well, so today I have come to give samples."

At least 49 people, including nine members of the fire service, have been killed in a fire and explosion that occurred on Saturday night (4 June) at the depot. More than two hundred were also injured.

Of the 49 bodies, only 32 have been identified by the administration.

Since Monday morning the CID's forensic department has been collecting DNA samples from relatives to identify the rest.

So far, samples have been collected from nine people.

Chattogram Region Additional Superintendent of Police (CID), Jahangir Alam, told reporters, "Samples will be taken from two members of each family. Samples of blood from at least two relatives are being taken."

Chattogram Range DIG, Anwar Hossain, also said samples were being collected, that DNA analysis of samples was time consuming work, and that it would take some time.

However, what will be done with the bodies will have to be discussed with higher authorities, he added.