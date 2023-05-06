N'ganj re-rolling mill explosion: Death toll climbs to 5

The death toll from Thursday's explosion, at a re-rolling mill in the Bhulta Gauchia area of Rupganj upazila under Narayanganj district, climbed to 5 as another victim died on Saturday (6 May).

The deceased was identified as Golam Rabbani, 35, of Lalmonirhat district.

Rabbani, who sustained 95% burn injuries died at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery early Saturday, said Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital police camp.

Earlier, on Thursday, seven workers were injured in an explosion which took place at the mill when they were melting iron inside it in the afternoon.

One worker died on Thursday and three more succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Friday.

Meanwhile, a three-member probe body has been formed to look into the explosion.