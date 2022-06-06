Ctg depot fire: CID collecting DNA sample of victims' relatives 

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police in Chattogram has started collecting DNA samples from family members of BM Container Depot fire victims to determine the identities of 49 bodies recovered till Sunday.

"Blood samples are being collected from two family members of each victim," Additional Superintendent of Police (CID) Jahangir Alam said.

Chattogram range DIG Anwar Hossain told The Business Standard, "Samples are being collected but it will take some time to complete the task as DNA sample analysis is a lengthy process."

"Meanwhile, the high ups will decide on what to do with the dead bodies till then," he added.

The samples of nine people have been collected as of 9.30am Monday.

Chattogram's BM Container Depot explosion on Saturday has officially claimed 49 lives so far and left more than 200 injured, although more body remains of the victims were found lying on the depot ground as the rescuers moved closer to the explosion epicentre on Monday morning.

Reportedly, the identities of 32 victims out of 49 recovered bodies have been confirmed till the filing of this report.