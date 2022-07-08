Music director Alam Khan passes away

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Renowned composer and music director Alam Khan passed away on Friday at the age of 77 years.

"My father has passed away. He died at 11:32am today", said Alam Khan's son music director Arman Khan on a Facebook post.

Arman Khan prayed for his father's departed soul.

Alam Khan came into the spotlight with his song "O Re Neel Doriya". He went on to win National Film Awards for films like "Boro Bhalo Lok Chhilo". "Teen Konya", "Surrender", "Dinkal", "Bagher Thaba", "Ebadot" and "Ki Jadu Korila".

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed condolences over the passing away of the composer and music director.

death / music director

