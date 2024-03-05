Munshiganj municipality employee murdered over 'land dispute'

In a tragic incident in Sadar upazila of Munshiganj, an employee of the Munshiganj municipality was killed last night, reportedly over a long-standing land dispute.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Ujjal Mollah, a resident of the Mathpara area under Sadar municipality, though his specific role within the municipality remains unclear.

The conflict, rooted in a contentious land ownership issue, involved the victim and his neighbor, Humayun Ahmed.

According to eyewitness accounts, the situation escalated dramatically at around 10:30 pm when Humayun, accompanied by his younger brother Sohel and several associates, launched a violent attack on Mollah's residence. The assailants reportedly fired upon entering before brutally assaulting Mollah, leaving him critically injured.

The local community promptly intervened, rushing Mollah to Munshiganj General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by medical professionals.

Officer-in-Charge Aminul Islam of the Munshiganj Sadar police station confirmed the arrests of Humayun and Sohel in connection with the murder.

The deadly encounter appears to have been driven by the ongoing dispute over land ownership, he remarked.