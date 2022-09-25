Multilayered communication network in Ctg to boost tourism: Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 06:15 pm

Related News

Multilayered communication network in Ctg to boost tourism: Minister

TBS Report
25 September, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 06:15 pm
Multilayered communication network in Ctg to boost tourism: Minister

The government has been developing a multifaceted communication network in Chattogram in a bid to leverage the tourism potential of the port city, said tourism minister Mahbub Ali.   

"The expansion work of Chattogram airport is underway while the Bangabandhu tunnel, construction of the Dewanhat elevated expressway from the airport, expansion of the rail line from Dohajari to Gumdhum, modernisation and expansion of the airport, outer ring road, and Bayezid link road would help boom the tourism industry here," the minister said yesterday at a programme in Chattogram.    

Mahbub Ali was speaking as the chief guest at a programme organised by Hotel Agrabad marking its 50th anniversary as the first hotel in Chattogram.

The flow of tourists and businesses in the port city will increase in future owing to the development activities, said Mahbub Ali while suggesting construction of more international standard hotels, motels for them.

He observed that the government alone cannot develop the tourism industry and it is the duty of the government to formulate plans and policies which should be implemented with support of the private sector entrepreneurs.  

Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Ashraf Uddin said that the issues of proper environment, and safety are very important for attracting both the tourists and investors. Industry police and tourist police have been getting more empowered as part of the process, he added.

Top News

Chattogram / Tourism / State minister for civil aviation and tourism Md Mahbub Ali

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andy Mukherjee. Sketch: TBD

The world’s second-biggest fortune deserves a keener spotlight

4h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

10h | Panorama
According to the Department of Social Services officials, the Rogi Kallyan Samity provided Tk20 crore 73 lakh to patients in 2021. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Rogi Kallyan Samity: A small lifeline for patients drowning in medical expenses

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

Can Bangladesh export garments worth $2B to Japan this year?

18m | Videos
Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

Number of super rich in the world now over 2 lakh

58m | Videos
After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

After 70 years, Jupiter is again close to Earth

4h | Videos
Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

Cumilla is a new possibility for tourism

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh