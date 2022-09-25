Multilayered communication network in Ctg to boost tourism: Minister

The government has been developing a multifaceted communication network in Chattogram in a bid to leverage the tourism potential of the port city, said tourism minister Mahbub Ali.

"The expansion work of Chattogram airport is underway while the Bangabandhu tunnel, construction of the Dewanhat elevated expressway from the airport, expansion of the rail line from Dohajari to Gumdhum, modernisation and expansion of the airport, outer ring road, and Bayezid link road would help boom the tourism industry here," the minister said yesterday at a programme in Chattogram.

Mahbub Ali was speaking as the chief guest at a programme organised by Hotel Agrabad marking its 50th anniversary as the first hotel in Chattogram.

The flow of tourists and businesses in the port city will increase in future owing to the development activities, said Mahbub Ali while suggesting construction of more international standard hotels, motels for them.

He observed that the government alone cannot develop the tourism industry and it is the duty of the government to formulate plans and policies which should be implemented with support of the private sector entrepreneurs.

Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Ashraf Uddin said that the issues of proper environment, and safety are very important for attracting both the tourists and investors. Industry police and tourist police have been getting more empowered as part of the process, he added.