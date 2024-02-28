Members of the Parliament (MPs) elected to reserved women's seats will take oath this afternoon.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will administer the oath-taking ceremony at the oath chamber of the Jatiya Sangsad at 3:30pm today (28 February).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present at the ceremony, according to her official schedule.

According to sources in parliament, the parliament secretariat has made all preparations for the oath-taking ceremony.

The Election Commission Secretariat announced the election of 50 MPs to reserved women's seats for the 12th National Parliament on Tuesday.

Among them, two are from Jatiya Party, the remaining are from Awami League, and one is from Ganotantri Party, a partner of the 14-party alliance.

According to sources in the Parliament Secretariat, the oath of Awami League MPs will be held first. After that, two members of Jatiya Party will take the oath.

The sworn-in MPs will attend today's parliament session.