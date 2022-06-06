More than 5000 factories inspected for safety compliance: Bida

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 02:28 pm

More than 5000 factories inspected for safety compliance: Bida

Following the massive chemical fire at Chattogram's BM Depot, there have been calls to ensure safety compliance in industrial buildings and factories

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 02:28 pm
To expand the RMG sector to a more than $50-billion industry, Bangladesh needs to secure uninterrupted access to electricity and gas for the factories, among many other things. Photo: Mumit M
To expand the RMG sector to a more than $50-billion industry, Bangladesh needs to secure uninterrupted access to electricity and gas for the factories, among many other things. Photo: Mumit M

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) has said that more than 5,000 factories in the country have been inspected for safety compliance. 

"With the exception of ready-made garments (RMG), a committee has been set up to look into the environmental condition and safety of the remaining factories. More than 5,000 factories have already been inspected under the supervision of that committee. Factories from different parts of the country including Dhaka and Chattogram have been inspected. A report will be made based on this. That report is being prepared," Bida Executive Chairman Sirazul Islam told The Business Standard on Monday (6 June).

New agency for factory compliance on cards

There has been a national committee aimed at preventing accidents and ensuring a safe working environment, headed by Private Industry and Investment Adviser to the Prime Minister, Salman F Rahman, Sirazul Islam said. 

"We will report to that committee. Further work will be done under the direction of the committee," he further said.

"We now have a lot of complaints in the garment sector. Factories other than garments are in poor condition. Accidents can happen at any time, and accidents are happening. We have been working on it since the accident at the Shezan juice factory," he added. 

The government will set up a separate agency to monitor and ensure compliance with fire, building structure, and environmental safety at all industrial factories in the country, said Salman F Rahman last year. 

Negligence + wrong SOS = 49 deaths

"If a single agency is formed with the participation of all stakeholders, it would be possible to ensure safety and accountability in industrial factories. If needed, the existing law will be amended to ensure workplace safety," he had said back then.  

The government had formed a 22-member committee led by Salman F Rahman to prepare recommendations regarding such compliances. The agency was to be formed based on the committee's recommendations.

Based on the committee's decision, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) was to lead factory inspections.

Following the massive chemical fire at Chattogram's BM Depot, there have been calls to ensure safety compliance in industrial buildings and factories. 

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) / Factory Compliance / Factory Safety

