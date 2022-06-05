Negligence, wrong SOS = 49 deaths

With no dedicated infrastructure for hazardous chemicals and fire extinguishing arrangements, the explosion in Chattogram's BM Container Depot that claimed 49 lives and left more than 200 injured till Sunday afternoon was a disaster waiting to happen, according to authorities.

Plus, the off-dock's hush-hush about the massive storage of hydrogen peroxide led to the whopping death tally including eight firefighters and multiple explosions rocking the area for around 20 hours causing "fireballs falling like rain", said firefighters.

Army personnel on Sunday noon joined the 32 firefighting units, as the blaze at the depot by Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Sitakunda upazila – around 40km away from Chattogram city and 23km away from the port – was yet to be brought under control till Sunday evening.

"We were told a garment warehouse at the off-dock had caught fire. But it was actually a chemical storage as an explosion engulfed our first team as soon as they opened the water hose on the blaze," Anisur Rahman, deputy director at the Fire Service and Civil Defense (Chattogram Division), told The Business Standard.

The fire broke out at around 9:30pm on Saturday as the dock with a total of 600 workers rolled into its night shift. As firefighters tried to extinguish the blaze, multiple explosions at 10pm started rocking the site – engulfing many of the rescuers in flames and throwing debris and people into the air.

The blast was so large it was heard several kilometres away and shattered the windows of nearby buildings. One local businessman, Mohammad Mamun, who lives nearby the dock, said the first explosion occurred in the middle of the dock.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

"The blast shocks were so intense that wooden boards in my house got cracked and the ceiling fans fell off," he said. Another local told reporters that a piece of debris had flown half a kilometre and landed in his pond. He described seeing "fireballs falling like rain" after the explosion.

"Measures to douse chemical-related fires are different," said Brig Gen Md Main Uddin, director general of the fire service. "There were no depot people at the site to help us locate the chemical, slowing down the operation."

The dock stocked the hydrogen peroxide – a chemical compound that acts as an explosive in thermal decomposition if heated – from a Chattogram exporter.

Tofazzal Hossain, inspector of the Chattogram Department of Explosives, told TBS that special infrastructures are a must for storing such chemicals to be shipped. But there was no such arrangement in the depot. They did not know the depot had such chemicals either.

Shamsul Haider Siddique, a spokesperson of the depot, could not answer questions as to why the fire service was not informed about the chemical. He told TBS that the number of casualties would have been less if the depot had informed the firemen about the chemical stockpile.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Nazmul Akter Khan, an official of the depot, said there were 4,300 export boxes on the dock spanning 24 acres. But he did not know how many containers had the chemical.

While visiting the site on Sunday morning, Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan vented anger as the depot owners were absent. He said the depot authorities were supposed to be there to guide the firefighters in locating the chemical consignment.

In a separate development, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury also said the BM Container Depot directors were negligent in operating the dock.

Industrial disasters are common in Bangladesh, and are often blamed on poor safety regulations.

Locals in the dock adjacent areas said children and elderly citizens were facing breathing issues as a pungent odour spread. Many of them were found wearing face masks to avoid the bad smell.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A number of families, who fled homes Saturday night due to fear and took shelters at faraway villages, returned to their residences Sunday.

The army deployed sandbags at the site so that the toxic chemicals were not washed into the Bay of Bengal and adjacent water bodies after being carried by the dock drainage.

Major General Saiful Abedin, GOC of the Bangladesh Army's 24th Infantry Division, said, "We have blocked the canals so that the chemicals cannot get drained into the water bodies. We will continue our task until the rescue operation is over."

In 2012, Smart Group set up the container depot after teaming up with a Dutch firm. Later, Smart Group took over the entire ownership of the dock as the foreign firm left its stake.

Other companies owned by the group include readymade garment factories, denim, BM LPG, textile, energy, logistics, real estate, lifestyle and food.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Hospitals overwhelmed, DNA test to identify victims

Chattogram Civil Surgeon Mohammad Illius Chowdhury said the injured were undergoing treatment at the Chattogram Medical College Hospital, Chattogram Combined Military Hospital and several private clinics of the city.

Medics have appealed for blood donations and some of the injured have been airlifted to Dhaka.

"After the incident, we have requested all the doctors to report to their workstations. We are receiving all-out cooperation," added the civil surgeon.

Fire service said 21 critically injured firemen were undergoing treatment at the Chattogram Combined Military Hospital.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Fifteen of the 49 victims of the horrific blast have been identified, while the remaining deceased will be identified after DNA tests, Chattogram deputy inspector general of police Anwar Hossain, told TBS.

He said, "Many of the victims could not be identified as their bodies were severely churred by the fire."

Meanwhile, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian announced to provide Tk2 lakh to each family of workers who died in the fire. She also announced Tk50,000 for emergency treatment of the injured.

The authorities of BM Container Depot also announced compensation and said they will bear the treatment cost of the workers.

Three separate committees – one by Chattogram port, one by Chattogram deputy commissioner and one by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments – have been formed to look into the matter.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Business loss more than $110m

The estimated primary financial loss caused by the fire is more than $110 million, according to the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA).

BICDA Secretary General Ruhul Amin Sikder told TBS, "The primary damage from the fire will surpass $110 million as it has destroyed loaded export and import containers worth over $90 million and empty containers worth over $20 million."

"We are still working to measure the losses," he said.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Meanwhile, Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), told TBS that export goods for the United States and Europe were brought to the depot for shipment in the last five days.

"In the depot, there were goods that were waiting for a shipment for the US-based chain cloth brand H&M, while 100 TEUs were supposed to be shipped for a European brand," Rakibul Alam said.

"There were also goods of Pran and Ananta Group."

On the basis of "Free on Board" external trade, apparel-makers are responsible to hand over the exporting goods to the agents. From then, the foreign buyers bear the shipping costs and other transport risks.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

But as the goods were damaged at the depot before shipping, an uncertainty has emerged over the payments.

"The apparel-makers may get the compensations as the goods had insurance coverage," said Kairul Alam Sujon, vice-president of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association.

He said the garment manufacturers, insurance companies and buyers may finalise who would bear how much for the damaged items.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Bad sign for foreign business

BGMEA first Vice-President Syed Nazrul Islam said if industrial incidents occur frequently, foreign buyers will raise questions over compliance.

"It will remain as a bitter experience for apparel exporters," he said, adding, "We believe the national revenue board has given approval to the container depot after ensuring all international standards of compliance."

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

He pointed the finger at slack monitoring by the Customs Bond Commissionerate, and demanded a proper investigation.

BGMEA Vice-President Shahidullah Azim said the country's image in the international market will get hurt due to the fire.

He referred to declining apparel exports following the Rana Plaza garment collapse and the Tazreen Fashion fire.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh also expressed concern over the fire, and said the revenue board should check the facilities before issuing licences and regular monitoring is essential, since the solution lies with proper precautions to prevent such loss of life and image of this emerging export bound nation.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday expressed profound shock and grief at the loss of lives and injuries in the fire.

The PM asked her party leaders, alongside the government, to come forward in dousing the fire quickly and taking measures to give all out support to the affected people.