More than 100 candidates show-caused by EC for violating electoral code of conduct

More than a hundred candidates have been served show-cause notices by the Election Commission so far for breaching the electoral code of conduct ahead of the 12th National Election.

Sources at the EC could not provide the exact number of candidates show-caused till Saturday (9 December), however, they said the number has exceeded 100.

Most of the code of conduct breakers are candidates of the ruling Awami League and among them, there are members of parliament, ministers and state ministers, sources said.

There were various types of allegations against these candidates, including holding rallies, showdowns, harassment of journalists, showdowns with arms, and obstructing the movement of people.

The 12th National Election is slated to take place on 7 January 2024.