More than 100 candidates show-caused by EC for violating electoral code of conduct

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

More than 100 candidates show-caused by EC for violating electoral code of conduct

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 10:19 pm
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected
Logo of Election Commission. Photo: Collected

More than a hundred candidates have been served show-cause notices by the Election Commission so far for breaching the electoral code of conduct ahead of the 12th National Election.

Sources at the EC could not provide the exact number of candidates show-caused till Saturday (9 December), however, they said the number has exceeded 100.

Most of the code of conduct breakers are candidates of the ruling Awami League and among them, there are members of parliament, ministers and state ministers, sources said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

There were various types of allegations against these candidates, including holding rallies, showdowns, harassment of journalists, showdowns with arms, and obstructing the movement of people.

The 12th National Election is slated to take place on 7 January 2024.

Top News

Election Commission / show-cause notice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Say hello to my little friend: Scarface turns 40

Say hello to my little friend: Scarface turns 40

4h | Features
Tuhin Bin Salam has been at the helm of the business since his father died in 2017. Photo: Nayem Ali

60-year legacy: A chronicle of Salam Stamp Centre

15h | Panorama
Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

2h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices skyrocketed due to India's export ban

Onion prices skyrocketed due to India's export ban

3h | TBS Today
Most capped footballers in professional football

Most capped footballers in professional football

5h | TBS SPORTS
How to overcome dollar crisis

How to overcome dollar crisis

5h | TBS Round Table