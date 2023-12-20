Mohanganj Express fire: Two bodies handed over to families after DNA identification

Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bodies of two victims of Tuesday's (19 December) Mohanganj Express train fire were handed over to their families after completing DNA identification.

The bodies of Khokon Mia, 34, and Rashid Dhali, 60, were identified on Wednesday (20 December) afternoon after DNA tests as their faces and fingerprints were distorted in the fire.

After completing post-mortems, the police handed over Khokon Mia's body to his wife Sajna and Rashid Dhali's body to his son Mamun, said Kamalapur Railway Police Sub-Inspector Setafur Rahman.

Belal Ahmed, nephew of Rashid Dhalli, said, "On Tuesday morning, I came to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and identified my uncle's body. I could recognise my uncle by the amulet on his waist, the ring on his hand, and his clothes. Later, my cousin Mamun came and identified his father's body."

Sajna, wife of Khokon MIa, said, "I came to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue and saw two dead bodies. I recognised my husband by his clothes, marks on teeth and facial features."

On Tuesday, four people including a mother and her son were killed as three compartments of Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon around 5:04am.