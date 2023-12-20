Mohanganj Express fire: Two bodies handed over to families after DNA identification

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 07:31 pm

Related News

Mohanganj Express fire: Two bodies handed over to families after DNA identification

The bodies of Khokon Mia, 34, and Rashid Dhali, 60, were identified on Wednesday (20 December) afternoon after DNA tests as their faces and fingerprints were distorted in the fire.

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 07:31 pm
Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Bodies of two victims of Tuesday's (19 December) Mohanganj Express train fire were handed over to their families after completing DNA identification. 

The bodies of Khokon Mia, 34, and Rashid Dhali, 60, were identified on Wednesday (20 December) afternoon after DNA tests as their faces and fingerprints were distorted in the fire.

Last embrace of a mother and son

After completing post-mortems, the police handed over Khokon Mia's body to his wife Sajna and Rashid Dhali's body to his son Mamun, said Kamalapur Railway Police Sub-Inspector Setafur Rahman. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

When lives fade to flames: A Journey by train to destination death?

Belal Ahmed, nephew of Rashid Dhalli, said, "On Tuesday morning, I came to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital and identified my uncle's body. I could recognise my uncle by the amulet on his waist, the ring on his hand, and his clothes. Later, my cousin Mamun came and identified his father's body."

Sajna, wife of Khokon MIa, said, "I came to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue and saw two dead bodies. I recognised my husband by his clothes, marks on teeth and facial features." 

Hartal enforcers behind setting fire to train in Tejgaon: DMP chief

On Tuesday, four people including a mother and her son were killed as three compartments of Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon around 5:04am.

Top News

Mohanganj Express Fire / bodies / handed over / DNA test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

SI Milton Kumar Deb Das hands over a recovered phone to its owner. Photo: Courtesy

'Mobile KD' Milton: Meet the policeman who recovered over 6,000 lost phones

2h | Features
In the new curriculum, with students making their group choices starting from the 11th grade, there will be equal opportunities for everyone. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Goodbye to picking concentrations for SSC. Are the students and teachers ready?

7h | Pursuit
Protests over the destruction in Gaza have provoked a fight over terminology. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

It's dumb to make 'decolonisation' a dirty word

8h | Panorama
Suhailey Farzana. Sketch: TBS

Suhailey Farzana: An architect who builds with the community

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

ADP implementation declines despite govt. emphasis on spending ahead of polls

1h | TBS Stories
Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

Google to pay $700 million to US consumers, states in Play store settlement

6h | Tech Talk
Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

9h | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

21h | Multimedia