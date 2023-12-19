Last embrace of a mother and son before turning into embers

Nadia Akter Popy and her 3-year-old son burned to death in the Mohanganj Express fire. Photo: Collected

Among the four who perished in the fire on Mohanganj Express, were a mother and her son.

Nadia Akter Popy, 32, and her 3-year-old son Yasin burned to their death.

Firefighters found their remains embracing each other – narrating the heartbreaking untold story of a mother's last bid to save her child from the engulfing flames.

She lived with her husband Mizanur Rahman in Tejkunipara, Tejgaon. Mizanur has a hardware business in Kawran Bazar.

Habibur Rahman Habib, Nadia's brother, was travelling with her.

He said they were travelling to Dhaka from their village home in Netrokona. The family went to their village home for a visit on 3 December.

They were supposed to reach Dhaka early in the morning.

"The fire started at the back of the train at Tejgaon station. The fire spread to the entire compartment in very little time," Habibur said.

The bodies have been kept in DMCH morgue, 19 December. Photo: TBS

He said that he managed to get off the train with Nadia's elder son, Fahim, 8. But Yasin and Nadira were trapped inside.

"We couldn't get them out. Later, the fire service brought out their bodies," he added.

"A total of 9 persons of my family members were returning to Dhaka on that train. Four of them luckily got off the train at the Airport Rail Station and the rest would get off at Kamalapur Railway Station," said Mizanur, Nadia's husband.

"Since I heard about the fire, I rushed to the Tejgaon railway station at around 4:30am. All the three compartments were burnt by the time I arrived at the scene," he added.

Habibur lamented that if his wife and children could get off at the Airport Rail Station they would be alive.

"My 3-year-old son would be at home, playing. But he has been burned to death, and his remains are lying in the morgue in his mother's embrace," he said.