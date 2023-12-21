Saboteurs in Mohanganj Express train identified: RAB

The saboteurs who are involved in the Mohanganj Express train fire incident in the capital's Tejgaon Railway station have been identified and would be arrested within a day or two. .

Lieutenant Colonel Arif Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer (Captain) of RAB-3, said this while talking to journalists at the Kamalapur railway station on Thursday.

He claimed that they have got the names and photos of the saboteurs who were involved in the Mohanganj Express train fire incident. They all are under surveillance and they would be arrested soon.

He said that after the arson in the Mohanganj Express train, the vigilance of all the railway stations of the country specially Kamalapur has been increased.

RAB's dog squad, sweeping and intelligence surveillance are underway. Safety of passengers is being ensured in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, said the RAB officer.

He also urged the people to inform RAB if anyone has any information about any sabotage.