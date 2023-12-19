When lives fade to flames: A Journey by train to destination death?

Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

For most who grew up in Bangladesh, a common essay to memorise during the school days was "A journey by train" in English language courses.

There would almost always be a template in the narrative of those essays - filled with picturesque landscapes and the joyous camaraderie of fellow travellers, and finally arriving to a delightful destination.

However, the harrowing incident of a passenger train being set on fire in Dhaka, resulting in the death of four individuals, including a mother and her young child, starkly contrasts with the idyllic descriptions we once cherished.

It serves as a poignant example of the grim dichotomy between the nostalgic imagery we fondly recall and the harsh truths of present-day realities.

The essays we memorised during our school days portrayed train journeys as an embodiment of joy, adventure, and a means of exploring the world.

Words painted vibrant pictures of swaying trees, rhythmic clatter of wheels, and the laughter of passengers exchanging tales.

The innocence of those descriptions stands in stark contrast to the haunting images of the recent train fire — flames engulfing compartments, screams of panic, and lives tragically cut short.

It not only highlights the vulnerability of passengers, but also raises pressing concerns about safety and security measures.

At the same time, it compels one to reflect on the fragility of life and the inhumane actions of those responsible for such a heinous act and be confronted by uncomfortable truths.

Reevaluation of perceptions and acknowledgment of the complexities of the world we live in today are just to name a few.

The setting fire on Mohanganj Express serves as a clarion call to address systemic issues, enhance security measures, and ensure the safety of passengers.

It demands the need for societal introspection and reform.

As we mourn the lives lost, there comes a point when the grief needs to be channelled into meaningful action - striving for a world where the memories of a joyous train journey can once again be a reality, free from the shadows of tragedy and despair.