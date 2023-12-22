RAB finds no involvement of 9 detained over Mohanganj Express train fire

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 10:42 pm

One of the three charred compartments of Mohanganj Express. Photo: TBS
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has found no involvement of the nine people detained in connection with setting fire to the Mohanganj Express train, which killed four people.

However, they were arrested and sent to jail on Friday (22 December) in a case filed with Airport police station over preparation for a robbery, RAB-1 Deputy Director SP Jahidur Rahman told the Business Standard.

Fire on Mohanganj Express: Answers unclear, excuses abound

On Thursday night, in a joint operation with the National Security Intelligence (NSI), RAB picked them up from the Airport Railway Station area in connection with the arson attack after analysing CCTV footage and related events.

Hartal enforcers behind setting fire to train in Tejgaon: DMP chief

On Tuesday (19 December), four people including a mother and her son were killed as three compartments of Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon around 5:04am.

The fire incident was an act of sabotage, Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman later said.

