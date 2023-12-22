9 detained over Mohanganj Express train fire

Fire service and civil defence said the train was set on fire shortly after 5:00am on 19 December. Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained nine people for their alleged involvement in setting the Mohanganj Express train on fire, which killed four people.

In a media briefing on Thursday (22 December) night at the capital's Airport Railway Station, RAB-1 Commanding Officer Lt Col Moshtaq Ahmed said the detainees were picked up from different areas in connection with the arson attack after analysing CCTV footage and related events.

In a joint operation with the National Security Intelligence (NSI), the elite force raided the Airport Railway Station area on Thursday evening.

Names of the detainees, however, were not disclosed at the briefing.

The RAB official said these men were previously involved in sabotage activities during the ongoing hartal-blockade.

"Initially, I came to know they carry out these activities in exchange for a small amount of money. They have previously set fire to various places. There are existing cases against them as well. I will interrogate them extensively and take legal action [accordingly]."

Asked if there is now an increased risk of arson attacks in trains, the RAB official said, "First, the terror of fires was focused on buses. But recently, railways are being targeted. Due to this, law enforcers and various intelligence agencies are carrying on with their operations [for security].

"Saboteurs will never get away with committing such crimes. We have intelligence agency officials at various railway stations. We are keeping watch as trains come and go. We hope the criminals won't dare repeat this."

"Our ongoing operations will continue until train passengers feel safe again," he said.

He further said RAB would disclose if they arrest the mastermind or anyone involved in the fire.

On Tuesday (19 December), four people including a mother and her son were killed as three compartments of Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon around 5:04am.

The fire incident was an act of sabotage, Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman later said.