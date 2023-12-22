9 detained over Mohanganj Express train fire

Crime

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 12:50 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 01:35 am

Related News

9 detained over Mohanganj Express train fire

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 12:50 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 01:35 am
Fire service and civil defence said the train was set on fire shortly after 5:00am on 19 December. Photo: TBS
Fire service and civil defence said the train was set on fire shortly after 5:00am on 19 December. Photo: TBS

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained nine people for their alleged involvement in setting the Mohanganj Express train on fire, which killed four people.

In a media briefing on Thursday (22 December) night at the capital's Airport Railway Station, RAB-1 Commanding Officer Lt Col Moshtaq Ahmed said the detainees were picked up from different areas in connection with the arson attack after analysing CCTV footage and related events.

In a joint operation with the National Security Intelligence (NSI), the elite force raided the Airport Railway Station area on Thursday evening. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Names of the detainees, however, were not disclosed at the briefing.

Fire on Mohanganj Express: Answers unclear, excuses abound

The RAB official said these men were previously involved in sabotage activities during the ongoing hartal-blockade.

"Initially, I came to know they carry out these activities in exchange for a small amount of money. They have previously set fire to various places. There are existing cases against them as well. I will interrogate them extensively and take legal action [accordingly]."

Asked if there is now an increased risk of arson attacks in trains, the RAB official said, "First, the terror of fires was focused on buses. But recently, railways are being targeted. Due to this, law enforcers and various intelligence agencies are carrying on with their operations [for security]. 

Hartal enforcers behind setting fire to train in Tejgaon: DMP chief

"Saboteurs will never get away with committing such crimes. We have intelligence agency officials at various railway stations. We are keeping watch as trains come and go. We hope the criminals won't dare repeat this." 

"Our ongoing operations will continue until train passengers feel safe again," he said.

Mohanganj train tragedy: How Tejgaon railway man tried to save them all

He further said RAB would disclose if they arrest the mastermind or anyone involved in the fire.

On Tuesday (19 December), four people including a mother and her son were killed as three compartments of Mohanganj Express train were set on fire in the city's Tejgaon around 5:04am.

Mohanganj Express fire: Two bodies handed over to families after DNA identification

The fire incident was an act of sabotage, Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman later said.

Top News

RAB / Mohanganj Express Fire / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

The Great Beauty: An existential quest for meaning

8h | Features
Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

Top five countries in South East Asia you can visit

12h | Explorer
TBS Illustration

IMF Targets: To avoid debt distress, our financing must come from long-term and least-cost sources

17h | Panorama
Resin rings are Cedars Hazel.Co&#039;s best-selling item, and they have sold more than 500 units 50 far, F010. PHOTO: COURTESY

How to set your business apart when selling the same product

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

2h | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

3h | TBS SPORTS
Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

Banks cannot do insurance business if there are more than 5% defaulted loans

5h | TBS Stories
Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

Hanuman’s luxurious lunch at the restaurant

6h | TBS Stories