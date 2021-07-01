Moghbazar blast death toll reaches 10

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 July, 2021, 09:35 am
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 09:36 am

The deceased was Nurun Nabi, 30.

Photo: TBS
The death toll from Sunday's Moghbazar blast rose to 10 as one more person succumbed to his burn injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) on Thursday morning.

The deceased was Nurun Nabi, 30.

SHNIBPS Coordinator Samanta Lal Sen told media yesterday that Nurun's condition was critical as 90% of his body received burns in the blast.

Six of the burn victims are currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and SHNIBPS.

More than one hundred people were injured in the blast. Seven died in different hospitals on the day and the body of a security guard of the building was found in the debris on Tuesday.

Police filed a case with Ramna Police Station on Tuesday morning accusing unidentified persons of negligent death over the explosion.

The explosion occurred on the ground floor of a three-storey building near Aarong Showroom in Moghbazar Wireless Gate area in the capital at around 7:30 pm.

Meanwhile, the Fire Service and Civil Defense have formed a 5-member probe committee that has been asked to submit a report on the explosion within seven working days.

The blast reportedly damaged several adjacent commercial and private buildings alongside three buses.

