Moderna, Sinopharm vaccine administration suspended in Chattogram

Chattogram has decided to suspend administering the first and second doses of Moderna and Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine due to insufficient supply of the vaccine jabs.

The Health Services Division in Chattogram took the decision that will come into effect from today for an indefinite period of time.

However, inoculation with Covishield, the Indian-made version of AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, will continue.

A statement issued by Dr Ahmed Tanjimul Islam, resident medical officer and focal person on Covid vaccination at the Chattogram General Hospital, confirmed the matter and stated that inoculation with Mordana and Sinopharm jabs will resume soon after they are restocked.

The notification further mentioned that the inoculation of SMS recipients for AstraZeneca vaccine will continue every day from 3pm to 5pm until further notice. Those who have not received the confirmation SMS or have deleted the SMS will be vaccinated on 21-23 August.

Meanwhile, many vaccine aspirants of the aforementioned two companies were sent back today as Chattogram Medica College Hospital and Chattogram City Corporation-run hospitals have also run out of their stock.

Chattogram Medical College Hospital Deputy Director Dr Aftab Uddin told TBS, "We have run out of the stock for Mordana and Sinopharm vaccine that was provided by the civil surgeon's office after the last few doses were administered this morning. Despite long queues, people had to return home without being vaccinated."

Our district correspondent tried to contact Chattogram Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi more than once but he did not respond.