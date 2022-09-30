Moderate quake jolts Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
30 September, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 09:55 am

Moderate quake jolts Dhaka

Tremors were felt in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh at 4:22am

UNB
30 September, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 30 September, 2022, 09:55 am
Moderate quake jolts Dhaka

A moderate-intensity earthquake jolted Dhaka and other parts of the country in the early hours of Friday.

The epicentre of the earthquake, measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale, was in Mawlaik district in Myanmar, about 471 km east of the capital, said Iqbal Ahmed, in-charge of the Seismic Observatory and Research Centre under Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Tremors were felt in Dhaka and other parts of Bangladesh at 4.22am, said the official.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

A 5 to 5.9 magnitude quake is considered moderate and can cause slight damage to buildings and other structures.

