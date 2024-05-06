Rainfall with thunderstorm will continue across Bangladesh till next week: BMD

Bangladesh is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms from today and it will continue throughout the month, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

"With continued rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, there is hope that we can bid farewell to the sweltering heatwave," said BMD meteorologist Dr Abul Kalam Mallik.

Northeastern, central parts including Sylhet division and some parts of Mymensingh and Dhaka division are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall between 6 May and 11 May and the south-western and north-western regions will witness rainfall with thunderstorms as well, he added.

The meteorologist advised against staying outdoors during hailstorms due to the increasing intensity of hail and frequent lightning, both exacerbated by climate change.

Dhaka city and its adjacent districts recorded a significant amount of rainfall, he said adding, "The Met Office recorded in Dhaka 36mm rainfall, 37.8mm at Faridpur, 36.8mm at Madaripur, 37mm at Gopalganj, 32mm at Nikli."

The country's highest rainfall was recorded in Srimangal with 124mm while 37mm were recorded in Chattogram, 60mm at Rangamati, 28mm at Feni, 17mm at Cox's Bazar, 22mm at Bandarban, according to the weather bulletin issued by BMD today.

The Met Office today recorded 37.6 degree Celsius at Jeshore while the temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius.

The BMD official said the country witnessed the longest duration of the heatwave for the past 33 days since 1 April and the met office warned the phenomenon would continue throughout the next month.

"But unlike the previous heatwaves, this year it spread all over the country," he added.

"Twenty-three days of heatwaves were logged during two months of April and May in 2019, which were considered the prolonged heatwaves in the history of the country. But the April alone crossed the grim milestone setting new record of heatwave days," Mallik said.

On Sunday (5 May), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Bangladesh, with UNICEF's support, launched the National Guidelines on Heat-Related Illnesses to protect children and vulnerable populations, including pregnant women from heat-related health risks.

The guidelines, developed in collaboration with experts from health and other sectors, provide a comprehensive framework for responding effectively to heat-related health risks.