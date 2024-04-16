This month's 3rd heat wave warning issued, mercury may go up further 

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has issued its third heatwave warning this month, urging caution as scorching temperatures are expected to persist for the next 72 hours and could climb even higher.

In a heatwave advisory today (16 April), the BMD cautioned that increased atmospheric humidity could worsen discomfort levels.

Chuadanga district emerged as the hottest location nationwide, recording a scorching 40.6 degrees Celsius. Mongla followed closely behind at 40.3 degrees Celsius.

Health officials in Chuadanga advised residents to stay indoors whenever possible due to the heightened risk of heatstroke. Dr Aoliar Rahman, health and family planning officer for Chuadanga Sadar upazila, emphasised the importance of staying hydrated and consuming fruits to combat the heat.

Farmers were also not spared from the heatwave's impact. Bivas Chandra Saha, deputy director of the Chuadanga Agricultural Extension Department, urged farmers to maintain 5-7 centimetres of water in their rice fields to protect their crops from heat damage.

Dhaka, the capital city, experienced a brief respite this afternoon with a 30-minute rain shower that brought down the temperature to a more bearable 20 degrees Celsius. However, meteorologists cautioned that this may be temporary, with temperatures potentially rising again by evening.

Dhaka District Civil Surgeon Dr Abul Fazal Md Shahabuddin Khan advised residents to stay indoors from noon to 3pm during the hottest part of the day and to drink plenty of fluids.

Md Shahinul Islam, a meteorologist at BMD, told The Business Standard that the rain showers in several areas including Dhaka were caused by a Nor'wester weather system, which can cause temporary temperature drops of up to 10 degrees Celsius but may be followed by renewed heat spikes.

While nights may offer some relief with cooler temperatures, the lack of further rain could lead to another rise in daytime temperatures, causing discomfort for residents, he added.

This heatwave comes just a year after Bangladesh experienced record-breaking temperatures in April 2023. The BMD reported that Pabna held the record for the hottest day last year at 43 degrees Celsius. Dhaka itself reached its highest temperature since 1965, hitting 40.4 degrees Celsius on 15 April 2023.

The heatwave lasted for roughly two weeks, but this year, weather models predict temperatures exceeding 43 degrees Celsius.

The BMD's 72-hour forecast predicts scattered rain showers with strong winds in Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rangpur, and Sylhet divisions. The rest of the country can expect mainly dry weather with partly cloudy skies.

The severe heatwave is expected to persist over Chuadanga and Bagerhat districts, while mild to moderate heatwave conditions will continue over Rajshahi, Dhaka, and parts of Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet divisions.