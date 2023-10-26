Bangladesh, Libya sign MoU for safe recruitment of workers

Bangladesh has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Libya to ensure security and transparency in the process of sending workers to the North African country.

The MoU was signed by Expatriates Welfare and Employment Minister of Bangladesh, Imran Ahmed, and Libyan Minister of Labour and Rehabilitation, Ali Al-Abed in Tripoli on 25 October.

Through the agreement, both countries expect to play an effective role in creating new employment opportunities for Bangladeshis legally staying in Libya, ensuring the rights and protection of Bangladeshi citizens, and ensuring security in sending remittances.

A ministry press release said that a Libyan delegation will come to Dhaka and finalise everything related to the recruitment process.

Besides, a primary agreement will be signed with the Libyan employers, specifying the various benefits of the recruited workers, especially salary, working hours, accommodation, food, leave and service benefits etc.

Prior to signing the MoU, Imran Ahmed held a bilateral meeting with Ali Al-Abed in Libya's Tripoli.

"A legal framework has been created through the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, through which it will be possible to ensure the rights of Bangladeshi workers. At the same time, workers recruited in Libya will be covered by social security and medical insurance," said the Libyan labour minister.

He added that earlier Bangladeshi workers were subjected to frauds and complications by various quarters due to lack of such an MoU.

"A high-level national committee has been formed by the Prime Minister's Office to regularise foreign workers living illegally in Libya. Priority will be given to Bangladeshis in the process," Ali Al-Abed said further.

Expatriate Welfare Minister Imran Ahmed urged the Libyan Labour minister to ensure that employers cover all costs, from obtaining visas for workers arriving in Libya, bringing down the quota of immigration costs to zero.

In addition, he also requested the Libyan government for the recognition of workers' previous experience certificates provided by Bangladesh's National Skill Development Authority.

Imran also drew the attention of the Libyan minister to ease the process of obtaining legalisation for Bangladeshi workers residing in Libya and to reduce the complexity in sending remittances through banking channels.

Bangladesh lifted the restriction on sending workers to Libya in November 2021 considering the improved political situation in the war-torn nation.

But, since the lifting of the ban, more than 200 Bangladeshis have migrated to the country through the official channel for job purposes, according to data provided by the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training.

Some 1,22,713 Bangladeshis have gone to Libya with jobs since 1976.

There is a good opportunity for employment, especially in the construction sector, in Libya, as per the observation of expat ministry officials.

In 2012, the government banned sending workers to Libya, taking into consideration the safety issues following political unrest in the North African country.

But a section of agents continued sending workers to that country through unofficial channels, industry insiders said.

On the other hand, human traffickers have been using Libya as a route to send workers to different European countries, especially to Italy.

In 2020, 26 Bangladeshi migrant workers in captivity were killed by human traffickers in Libya.