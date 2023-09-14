Met office forecasts rain in all 8 divisions

Bangladesh Meteorology Department (BMD) today forecasted light to moderate rain or thundershowers along with temporary gusty wind in all eight divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions; at a few places over Mymensingh and Dhaka divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over southern part of the country over the country in next 24 hours till 9am tomorrow," it said.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over North Bay, it added.

However, the bulletin predicted that the day temperature may rise slightly over the northern part and it may fall slightly elsewhere over the country. And the night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded 35.1 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga, while today's minimum temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius at Tangail and Kutubdia.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded 48 mm at Sylhet.

The sun sets at 6:04 pm today and rises at 5:45 am tomorrow in the capital.