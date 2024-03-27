Met office forecasts rain in 5 divisions

Bangladesh

BSS
27 March, 2024, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 12:10 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind will likely occur at one or two places in five north and southern divisions, including the capital, in the next 24 hours beginning from 9am today.

"Rain or thundershower accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places in Rangpur, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions. Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country", said a met office release.

A trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

The country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 36.0 degrees Celsius in Rangamati, and the minimum temperature today was 18.0 degrees Celsius at Sylhet.

Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded at 11 millimetres (mm) in Rangpur.

Day temperature may rise by (1-2)o C, and night temperature may rise slightly over the

The sun sets today at 6:12pm and rises tomorrow at 5:54am in the capital.

