MasterCard announces winners of 'It's Winter Spend and Win' campaign

MasterCard has announced the winners of "It's Winter Spend and Win" campaign during an award ceremony in a city hotel on Thursday (29 February).

Titled "Mesmerising Morocco', the campaign was aimed at promoting digital payments by unlocking exciting offers and benefits for cardholders of MasterCard credit , debit, and prepaid cards.

While MD Daudul Islam, a MasterCard cardholder of The City Bank PLC, won a couple's trip with airfare and accommodation to Morocco as the first prize, the next 50 winners received gift vouchers for travel, electronic and lifestyle products at leading stories in Bangladesh.

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of MasterCard, said, "MasterCard is delighted by the overwhelming response to the 'Mesmerizing Morocco' campaign, which was aimed at promoting a digital-first behaviour. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and gratitude to our partners and cardholders for their enthusiastic participation."

The campaign ran from 17 December to 31 January 2023.

During this period, MasterCard cardholders who completed four domestic or international transactions worth $25 were awarded points, based on which the winners were selected.