Manusher Jonno Foundation expresses outrage at yet another case of torture against child domestic worker

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) expressed shock and outrage at the continuous abuse of child domestic worker

Todays newspapers have reported the brutal torture of a 11 year old child domestic worker allegedly by a nurse for over a year, reads a press release. 

The nurse is an employee of Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital (SOMCH). MJF demands an impartial investigation and appropriate punishment of the perpetrator. 

MJF has recorded four such brutal torture on child domestic child workers whose age range from 7 to 11 years from January – May, 2023 It is noted that while most perpetrators are identified there is almost no instance of their conviction

MJF strongly urges the authorities to take measures to prevent such violent abuse of children, ensure justice for them through proper implementation of The Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy, 2015 and the Children Act that forbids child labor below age 14. 

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) / domestic workers / Torture

