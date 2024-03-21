Renewable energy policy needs gender review: Manusher Jonno Foundation

The Manusher Jonno Foundation is calling for a review of Bangladesh's renewable energy policy with a focus on ensuring greater participation from women in the sector.

Speaking at an open dialogue titled "Importance of Renewable Energy in Women's Empowerment" held today at the Manusher Jonno Foundation Tower's ALOK Auditorium, the foundation's Executive Director Shaheen Anam highlighted the gaps in the current policy.

"We need to move away from harmful fossil fuels and increase our use of renewable energy," Anam Shaheen Anam said. "While the government has taken steps to boost renewable energy generation, it's not enough."

She emphasised the negative impact of fossil fuels on both the environment and women's health.

The event also featured a keynote presentation by Manusher Jonno Foundation Director (Programme) Banasree Mitra Neogi, titled "Invest in Women & Girls: Accelerate Progress through Renewable Energy."

"Investing in women is crucial for achieving renewable energy justice," Neogi said. "We need to address both policy and grassroots levels to increase women's participation in this sector."

Neogi argued that providing equal opportunities for education, training, and employment in renewable energy would not only promote gender equality but also bring diverse perspectives and skills to tackle the challenges of transitioning to clean energy.

Shooha Tabil of Tara Climate Foundation, Abul Kalam Azad of ActionAid, Munir Uddin Shamim of ETI, Farah Anzum of GSCC, and representatives from various NGOs, research institutions, and the 'WEE' network also participated in the event, discussing the importance of renewable energy, the need for women's participation, and the existing obstacles.

The programme concluded with the unveiling of a research publication titled "Assessment of Gender Impact in the Renewable Energy Sources and Technologies in Bangladesh."