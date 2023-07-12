Man dies from electrocution in Dhaka's Chawkbazar

Bangladesh

UNB
12 July, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 10:57 am

Man dies from electrocution in Dhaka's Chawkbazar

UNB
12 July, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 12 July, 2023, 10:57 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The helper of a covered van driver died from electrocution at Rahmatganj in Dhaka's Chawkbazar area early today (12 July), said police.

The deceased was identified as Biplab, son of Shahjahan, of Companiganj upazila in Noakhali district.

Shankar Roy, sub-inspector of Chawkbazar Police Station, said Biplab came in contact with a live electric wire when he was coming out of the van to unload goods around 2am, leaving him unconscious.

Later, he was taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead around 2:45am.

