Man dead, BSF soldier injured in gunfight along Indo-Bangla border in Assam

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 September, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 22 September, 2021, 09:42 am

Representational Image. Photo: UNB
Representational Image. Photo: UNB

A suspected cattle smuggler was killed and a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was badly injured during a shoot-out at the India-Bangladesh border in Assam on early Tuesday.

At around midnight, a gang of smugglers who were reportedly attempting to illegally enter Bangladesh with livestock opened fire on BSF soldiers at the border, reports NDTV.

The attack resulted in a significant injury to a soldier, prompting the border force to respond, resulting in a firefight between the two sides.

All of the other criminals managed to flee, with the exception of one who was killed in the gunfight, according to the official.

The person who died has been identified as 23-year-old Md Mondal.

