Bangladeshi killed in BSF firing on Lalmonirhat border

UNB
30 March, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 02:51 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

A Bangladeshi man was killed and two others were wounded in firing by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) members early Saturday along the Lalmonirhat border in Kaliganj upazila.

The deceased is Murali Chandra, 44, son of Shusheel Gidal of the North Balapara area and the injured are Mizanur Rahman and Liton Mia, residents of neighbouring Chandrapur area.

According to BGB, members of a patrol team of 75-Chitrakot BSF camp opened fire on some Bangladesh cattle traders along the border, leaving Murali dead and two others injured.

Imtiaz Kabir, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaliganj Police Station, confirmed the matter.

Lt. Colonel Md. Mofazzal Hossain Akand, commander of Lalmonirhat 15 BGB battalion, said that a flag meeting was held between the two countries over the death of the Bangladeshi national in BSF firing.

