Major Sinha murder convict Liaquat testifies in another murder case

File Photo of Suspended Inspector of police Liaquat Ali being escorted by police.
File Photo of Suspended Inspector of police Liaquat Ali being escorted by police.

Former inspector of police Liaquat Ali, who was sentenced to death in the murder case of Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan, was brought to a Cox's Bazar court to testify in a murder case he was the investigation officer in.

He was produced in the Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court of Cox's Bazar around 10am Sunday under heavy police security.

He testified in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdullah Al Mamun around 11:30am, confirmed Cox's Bazar Public Prosecutor (PP) Faridul Alam.

He said that Liaquat Ali was the investigating officer of the Abdul Karim murder case filed at Teknaf police station on 27 August 2019. Liaquat had recorded the testimony of six accused in that case.

So, he was brought to the Cox's Bazar court to testify in that case, following which he was taken to Cox's Bazar jail at around 12:30pm.

On 31 July 2020, the retired major was shot dead by police at the Armed Police Battalion of police check-post at Shamlapur in Baharchhara on the Cox's Bazar-Teknaf Marine Drive.

On 5 August 2020, Sinha's sister filed a murder case with a Cox's Bazar court accusing nine policemen. The court tasked the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) for the investigation.

On 31 January this year, District and Sessions Judge of Cox's Bazar Mohammad Ismail gave death sentences to suspended Teknaf police OC Pradeep Kumar Das and inspector Liaquat Ali.

They were kept in condemn cells in Dhaka jail. Liaquat will be sent to Dhaka again.

Of a total 15 accused, the court handed six suspended policemen and their informants life imprisonment, while acquitted seven former cops.

