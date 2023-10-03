Ashulia triple murder: Main suspect along with wife arrested

The framed photo shows the smiling faces of the late Babul Hossain, 42, his wife Mst Shahida, 40, and their son Mehdi Hasan, 12, brutally killed at their home in Dhaka's Ashulia on 30 September night. Photo: Courtesy

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a couple in connection with the brutal murder of three family members, including women and children, in Dhaka's Ashulia.

The couple, identified as Sagar Ali and his wife Ishita, were arrested from Shafipur area in Gazipur, according to an official statement released by RAB.

"Members of RAB-4 during a raid at Gazipur's Shafipur area arrested Sagar Ali and his wife Ishita Begum, the mastermind behind the brutal murder of three members of the same family in Dhaka's Ashulia," reads the statement.

Further details of this matter will be disclosed in a press briefing scheduled for 11am today (October 3) at RAB's media centre in the capital's Karwan Bazar, the statement added.

The tragic incident unfolded when the bodies of three family members were discovered in a flat within a multi-storey building in Dhaka's Ashulia on the night of 30 September.

The victims were identified as Babul Hossain, 42; his wife Mst Shahida, 40 and her son Mehdi Hasan, 12. Both Babul Hossain and his wife Shahida were garment workers by profession. Their child Mehdi Hasan is a student of a local kindergarten school.

"All three victims were members of the same family. The miscreants apparently killed them by slitting their throats 2-3 days ago. Bodies have been recovered, and the matter is being investigated," Ashulia police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Johab Ali told The Business Standard.

Shock and distress have gripped the area ever since the revelation of the triple murder incident.

According to the police and locals, as stench came from the flat in the evening, the neighbours knocked on the door and found the door open. Later, they saw the dead bodies of the mother and son in the bedroom inside the flat and informed the owner of the house and the police.

Along with the police, members of the police intelligence wing, RAB, and CID, collected evidence from the crime scene.

Dhaka District Police Superintendent Md Asaduzzaman visited the site on Saturday night along with other high-ranking police officers.

He assured the public that the perpetrators would be swiftly brought to justice, emphasising a thorough inquiry to unravel the mystery behind the heinous act.