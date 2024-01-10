15 sued over killing of AL activist in Munshiganj on election day

A case has been filed against 15 people, including former municipality mayor Shahidul Islam Shahin, over the killing of an Awami League activist at Mirkadim under Munshiganj sadar upazila during the general election on 7 January.

Zillur Rahman, 40, a supporter of Awami League candidate Mrinal Kanti Das of Munshiganj-3 constituency, was stabbed to death allegedly by supporters of the independent candidate.

Zillur's wife Rehena filed a murder case with Munshiganj sadar police station this evening (10 January).

Khairul Hasan, additional superintendent of police, said the case was filed against 15 individuals along with several other unnamed people.

None has been arrested yet in this connection, he added.

