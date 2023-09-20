SC stays bail of main accused in journalist Nadim murder case

Bangladesh

BSS
20 September, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 06:27 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) today stayed till 20 November a High Court order granting bail to expelled union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu, the main accused in the murder case of Jamalpur journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim.

Justice M Enayetur Rahim of Appellate Division Chamber Judge Court passed the order and sent the matter to the apex court regular bench for further hearing.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin moved the plea challenging the High Court order, while Advocate Momtaj Uddin Fakir argued for the accused.

The High Court on 18 September allowed Babu six months bail, prompting the state to file an appeal against the order.

Earlier on 27 August, the lower court scrapped bail pleas of six accused including Mahmudul Alam Babu.

Nadim, Jamalpur correspondent of online news portal banglanews24.com, was attacked on the night of 14 June in Bakshiganj and was brutally beaten by unidentified assailants. He died of his injuries on 15 June at Mymensingh Medical College. Nadim's widow Monira Begum filed the case on 17 June against 22 including Babu.

 

Nadim's family alleged that he was receiving threats from Mahamudul Alam Babu for publishing reports of his corruption.

Journalist Nadim murder / murder case / bail

