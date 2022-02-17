Main accused in college girl gang rape incident arrested

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the main accused in the gang-raping of an eleventh grader in the capital.

Accused Md Monir Hossain Shuvo, 22, was arrested from the Lalbagh area on Wednesday night.

Primary interrogation revealed that Shuvo is a BBA student. He claimed that he met the victim through a friend at a house in Lalbagh about a month ago, reported RAB.

Legal action is under process, added RAB.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Inspector Bacchu Miah of DMCH police outpost told The Business Standard.

The college student was reportedly gang-raped for the last four days after she was abducted on Saturday (12 February).

"Last Saturday, at around 10am, I left home to go for private tuition. When I reached the Lalbagh area, two people named Shuvo and Alamin abducted me after putting a handkerchief on my mouth," the victim said.

"They, later, took me to an unknown place, drugged me and raped me for four days," she said, breaking down in tears.

The perpetrators dropped her in front of the Raju memorial sculpture at TSC of Dhaka University at around 2:45pm on Wednesday (16 February), the girl added.

