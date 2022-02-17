Main accused in college girl gang rape incident arrested

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 11:48 am

Related News

Main accused in college girl gang rape incident arrested

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 11:20 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 11:48 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested the main accused in the gang-raping of an eleventh grader in the capital.

Accused Md Monir Hossain Shuvo, 22, was arrested from the Lalbagh area on Wednesday night.

Primary interrogation revealed that Shuvo is a BBA student. He claimed that he met the victim through a friend at a house in Lalbagh about a month ago, reported RAB.

Legal action is under process, added RAB.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), Inspector Bacchu Miah of DMCH police outpost told The Business Standard.

The college student was reportedly gang-raped for the last four days after she was abducted on Saturday (12 February).

"Last Saturday, at around 10am, I left home to go for private tuition. When I reached the Lalbagh area, two people named Shuvo and Alamin abducted me after putting a handkerchief on my mouth," the victim said.

"They, later, took me to an unknown place, drugged me and raped me for four days," she said, breaking down in tears.

The perpetrators dropped her in front of the Raju memorial sculpture at TSC of Dhaka University at around 2:45pm on Wednesday (16 February), the girl added.

Rapid Action Battalion has been playing a strong role in protecting the rights of women and children since its inception. A total of 311 perpetrators have been arrested so far in RAB operations while 290 victims have been rescued.

Top News

gang-rape / College girl / rape accusations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

3 best online courses to learn entrepreneurship

49m | Pursuit
Nahiyan&#039;s rockers are currently awaiting government&#039;s permission to fly. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh’s rocket boy: Cornered by early fame, powered by determination 

1h | Pursuit
The Covid-19 pandemic has made the government realise that more needs to be done to ensure quality healthcare for all. Photo: Mumit M

Why we need public-private partnerships in healthcare

2h | Panorama
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

Bappi Lahiri: King of Bollywood disco dies

14h | Videos
Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

Redmi x43: a good budget 4k hdr tv

16h | Videos
RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

RU VC: Universities lag behind due to dearth of research

16h | Videos
Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

Swimming dance performance to celebrate North Korea's late leader Kim Jong Il’s birthday

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work