1 arrested in connection with gang-rape of teenage girl in Cox's Bazar cottage

Crime

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

1 arrested in connection with gang-rape of teenage girl in Cox's Bazar cottage

TBS Report
05 September, 2023, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 05 September, 2023, 10:17 pm
1 arrested in connection with gang-rape of teenage girl in Cox&#039;s Bazar cottage

A person has been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a teenage girl in Cox's Bazar.

The incident took place on Monday night at Rajan Cottage, situated opposite the cultural center in the Kalatali area, Cox's Bazar Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Rafiqul Islam told The Business Standard on Tuesday.

Police have been able to identify those involved in the incident, said Additional Superintendent of Police (administration) Rafiqul Islam of Cox's Bazar.

While one suspect is currently in custody, efforts are underway to arrest the remaining perpetrators, he added.

According to hospital and police accounts, two girls from Dhaka were brought to Cox's Bazar city to participate in a dance programme a few days ago. The individuals responsible for bringing them there subsequently handed them over to a criminal gang before leaving the area. The gang then took the girls to Rajan Cottage, where they were subjected to a series of sexual assaults.

The culprits forced the girls onto a Dhaka-bound bus the following morning. However, one of the victims disembarked in Ramu Bypass area due to severe bleeding. She was promptly taken to Ramu Hospital, where a doctor alerted the police after learning about the incident. The police subsequently took her to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Dr Noble Kumar Barua, the Residential Medical Officer at Ramu Upazila Health Complex, confirmed that the girl was handed over to the police following her medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Rajan Cottage, the location of the crime, has remained deserted since the incident occurred. While some individuals claim that the company's employees are in police custody, law enforcement has not provided any official statements on the matter.

Prior to this latest incident, similar gang rape cases occurred in the cottage zone on 22 and 28 December 2021.

Bangladesh / Top News

gang-rape / Cox's Bazar / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

9m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

1h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

3h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

2h | TBS World