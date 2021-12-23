Miscreants gang-rape expatriate’s pregnant wife in Bandarban

Miscreants gang-rape expatriate’s pregnant wife in Bandarban

The incident took place on Wednesday (22 Decemeber) night in Vaidyavita area of Rupsipara of the upazila

File Photo.
File Photo.

The pregnant wife of an expatriate has allegedly been gang-raped in Bandarban's Lama upazila.

The incident took place on Wednesday (22 Decemeber) night in Vaidyavita area of ​​Rupsipara of the upazila.

Mollah Ramiz Jahan Jumma, sub-inspector of Lama police station, said, "We rescued the woman from the spot after hearing the news in the morning. She is being sent to the One-Stop Crisis Centre of Bandarban Sadar Hospital."

Lama Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahidul Islam Chowdhury said, "The victim claimed that her brother-in-law was involved in the incident. We are investigating the matter.

"A case is being filed in this regard," he added.

Locals said the woman, wife of an expatriate, was grabbed by miscreants when she left her house to go to the bathroom at around 2am. Later, they raped, tortured, and beat her overnight.

The miscreants also smashed cupboards, wardrobes, and showcases in her house and took away cash and gold ornaments. At the time, only the woman and her two children were at home.

