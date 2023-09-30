2 arrested over gang-rape of schoolgirl in Bagerhat

The arrestees at the Rampal police station in Bagerhat on Saturday (30 September). Photo: TBS

Two people were arrested yesterday for their involvement in the gang-rape of a teenage girl in Bagerhat's Rampal area on Friday (29 September).

Police arrested Rakib Hossain Sajal and Sheikh Russell after the victim's uncle filed a case as plaintiff, Rampal police station Officer-in-Charge SM Ashraful Islam confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

According to the police and the victim's family, the ninth-grader was on her way to her uncle's house on Friday when three men picked her up on a motorcycle near the Ronsen Mor area of Khulna-Mongla highway.

They took her into a hut in Bara Durgapur Putimari area of Rampal upazila, where Rakib Hossain Sajal and two others raped her.

"An operation is underway to arrest another absconding youth Rahmat Ali," said Officer-in-Charge SM Ashraful Islam.