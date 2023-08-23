Minor gang-raped in Savar after knocking out family members

Crime

TBS Report
23 August, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 10:26 pm

A group of miscreants has allegedly gang-raped a 15-year-old girl at Savar in Dhaka after knocking out her family members using anaesthetic substances.

The miscreants also allegedly looted cash and gold ornaments after entering the victims house in Luterchar area of Bhakurta union by cutting the window grills.

The victim's brother filed a case with Savar Model police station on Tuesday (22 August) over the incident against three unknown accused.

Citing the victim's family members, Savar Model police station Officer-in-Charge Deepak Chandra Saha told The Business Standard, "The miscreants may have caused the incident after making the members of the family unconscious with some anaesthetic.

"The victim's brother has filed a case with Savar Model police station as the plaintiff. Efforts are on to identify the accused and arrest them."

The victim has been sent to the One Stop Crisis Center of Dhaka Medical College Hospital for medical examination, the OC added.

According to the case statement, the family members felt sick after having food on Monday (21 August) night. At one point, when everyone was asleep, three unidentified miscreants cut the grills of a window and entered the house.

Later, two of the miscreants raped the 15-year-old victim by tying her hands and feet and putting a towel in her mouth. In the morning, the girl told the family members about the matter, and the victim's brother filed a case on Tuesday night.

The case statement also stated that the miscreants may have done the incident due to a land dispute with the family.

