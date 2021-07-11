Low traffic movement on 11th day of lockdown

Streets of Dhaka city have witnessed less traffic and people movement like two previous days on the 11th day of lockdown to curb Covid-19 infection.

There has been a significant decline of vehicles for three days since Sunday morning for being three-day government holiday.

On the day, there was the presence of fewer cars along with less people walking on the streets.

However, more motorcycles were seen on the roads than previous days.

Photo: TBS

Traffic Sergeant Arifur Rahman said, "The movement of people on the Saat Rasta is less today but the number of motorcycles has increased than the previous days. In many cases, two passengers are on the bike. We are letting go of those who can show reasonable cause and fining those who cannot."

DMP Sub-Inspector Jalal Uddin, said, "I have been on duty at this Khidmah Hospital checkpost since 7 am. Today, like yesterday, the pressure of cars and people is less. Even then some people are getting out unnecessarily. Some are taking another passenger on the motorcycles. We are stopping them and releasing them with fines."

Photo: TBS

"We have fined 10 people since morning. However, no one was detained," he added.