Low traffic movement on 11th day of lockdown

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 01:23 pm

However, more motorcycles were seen on the roads than previous days.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Streets of Dhaka city have witnessed less traffic and people movement like two previous days on the 11th day of lockdown to curb Covid-19 infection.

There has been a significant decline of vehicles for three days since Sunday morning for being three-day government holiday.

On the day, there was the presence of fewer cars along with less people walking on the streets.

However, more motorcycles were seen on the roads than previous days.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Traffic Sergeant Arifur Rahman said, "The movement of people on the Saat Rasta is less today but the number of motorcycles has increased than the previous days. In many cases, two passengers are on the bike. We are letting go of those who can show reasonable cause and fining those who cannot."

DMP Sub-Inspector Jalal Uddin, said, "I have been on duty at this Khidmah Hospital checkpost since 7 am. Today, like yesterday, the pressure of cars and people is less. Even then some people are getting out unnecessarily. Some are taking another passenger on the motorcycles. We are stopping them and releasing them with fines."

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"We have fined 10 people since morning. However, no one was detained," he added.

 

lockdown / Traffic

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

19h | Videos
Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

23h | Videos

