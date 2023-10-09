Low capacity of server causing citizens to face difficulties in accessing birth, death registration services: LGRD minister

Citizens are facing difficulties in accessing the birth and death registration services due to low capacity of server, Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Md Tajul Islam said today.

While presiding over an inter-ministerial meeting on the overall review of birth and death registration services at the Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry on Monday, he said, "Due to the low capacity of birth and death registration server, citizens have to face difficulties in availing the services."

In the meeting, instructions were given for widening of the narrow gateway.

According to meeting sources, the birth and death registration server should have the capacity to complete at least 50,000 registrations per day, which currently stands at 17,000.

A committee – consisting of representatives of National Telecommunication Monitoring Council, Bangladesh Computer Council, Department of Information and Communication Technology and Birth and Death Registration Office – will present a report within the next seven days.

The committee will advise on technical assistance in birth and death registration services.

Besides, it will suggest increasing the server capacity, software design and database creation for birth and death registration services.

Also present at the meeting, State Minister for Information and Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak, proposed that after the report from the committee, the ICT Division will provide technical support to the birth and death registration office till next March.