Action plans taken up for nationwide mosquito control: LGRD Minister

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam announced a comprehensive action plan to tackle mosquitoes across the country, aiming to prevent dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Responding to a question from Awami League member M Abdul Latif in the maiden session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad yesterday, the minister outlined various activities to combat mosquito-borne diseases.

The minister said the local government division is actively implementing mosquito control measures across the country including the city corporations to prevent dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

He highlighted the development of national guidelines in 2021, outlining annual action plans and responsibilities for stakeholders from city corporations to union parishads.

Minister Tajul Islam further detailed instructions issued to Deputy Commissioners to convene emergency meetings of district committees and implement action plans specifically targeting Aedes mosquitoes, known transmitters of dengue fever.

The LGRD minister said all districts submitted plans to fight dengue fever, following instructions. These plans are reviewed regularly by national committees. Local government officials coordinate anti-dengue efforts in each district.

He also mentioned that a national committee meets every two months to review progress. They want to stop dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. Cleanliness drives are encouraged throughout the country year-round.

Minister Tajul Islam said his ministry sent letters to all organisations asking them to clean their grounds and surroundings to prevent dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. This includes government offices, semi-government offices, private offices, courts, hospitals, banks, and schools.

The government allocated Tk40 crore to city corporations and Tk20 crore to municipalities for cleaning activities and dengue control in the current year, he added.

A nationwide "Clean village-clean city" program has been going on since 2019 to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. In October 2023, they held "Dengue Prevention Week" with the help of UNICEF Bangladesh, the minister said.