Action plans taken up for nationwide mosquito control: LGRD Minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 10:16 pm

Related News

Action plans taken up for nationwide mosquito control: LGRD Minister

Tk60 crore has been allocated to city corporations and municipalities to prevent the insects, the minister said in the Jatiya Sangsad today

TBS Report
04 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 10:16 pm
File photo of LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam. Photo: Collected
File photo of LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam. Photo: Collected

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Tajul Islam announced a comprehensive action plan to tackle mosquitoes across the country, aiming to prevent dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.

Responding to a question from Awami League member M Abdul Latif in the maiden session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad yesterday, the minister outlined various activities to combat mosquito-borne diseases.

The minister said the local government division is actively implementing mosquito control measures across the country including the city corporations to prevent dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases.  

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He highlighted the development of national guidelines in 2021, outlining annual action plans and responsibilities for stakeholders from city corporations to union parishads.

Minister Tajul Islam further detailed instructions issued to Deputy Commissioners to convene emergency meetings of district committees and implement action plans specifically targeting Aedes mosquitoes, known transmitters of dengue fever.

The LGRD minister said all districts submitted plans to fight dengue fever, following instructions. These plans are reviewed regularly by national committees. Local government officials coordinate anti-dengue efforts in each district.

He also mentioned that a national committee meets every two months to review progress. They want to stop dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. Cleanliness drives are encouraged throughout the country year-round.

Minister Tajul Islam said his ministry sent letters to all organisations asking them to clean their grounds and surroundings to prevent dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases. This includes government offices, semi-government offices, private offices, courts, hospitals, banks, and schools.

The government allocated Tk40 crore to city corporations and Tk20 crore to municipalities for cleaning activities and dengue control in the current year, he added. 

A nationwide "Clean village-clean city" program has been going on since 2019 to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. In October 2023, they held "Dengue Prevention Week" with the help of UNICEF Bangladesh, the minister said.

Top News

LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam / Dengue / allocation / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The FL1 captures one&#039;s gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Photo: Akif Hamid

2022 Honda Civic FL1: Redefining the notion of a driver's car

7h | Wheels
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Phoenix-like petals

7h | Features
Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

14h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

US and UK strike 36 targets of Houthi rebels in Yemen

8m | Videos
Jaiswal's story will inspire young cricketers

Jaiswal's story will inspire young cricketers

1h | Videos
Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

Is this US attack to cover up the massacre of Gaza?

3h | Videos
66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

66 Myanmar border guard personnel take refuge in Bandarban following rebel attack

4h | Videos